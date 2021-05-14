Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Trading Up 6.7%

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) shares were up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.44 and last traded at $39.29. Approximately 8,761 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,927,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JWN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.27.

The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Erik B. Nordstrom sold 15,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $540,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,616,001 shares in the company, valued at $90,906,034.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 15,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $587,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,378,812.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,987. Company insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Nordstrom by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 11,330 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

