Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.45

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.45 and traded as low as $5.45. Nortech Systems shares last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 6,413 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut Nortech Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average is $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.39.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.84 million for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 11.13%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nortech Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.39% of Nortech Systems worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nortech Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSYS)

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of value added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services.

