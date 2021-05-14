Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NPIFF. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded Northland Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.45.

Shares of OTCMKTS NPIFF traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $31.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,561. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.07 and a 200-day moving average of $35.29. Northland Power has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $41.06.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

