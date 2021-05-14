Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Lowered to C$50.00 at National Bank Financial

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$50.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.34% from the company’s previous close.

NPI has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. CIBC dropped their target price on Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, CSFB set a C$56.00 target price on Northland Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Northland Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.02.

Get Northland Power alerts:

NPI traded up C$0.48 on Friday, hitting C$38.36. 1,080,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,968. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.88. The firm has a market cap of C$8.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93. Northland Power has a one year low of C$29.51 and a one year high of C$51.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.87.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$492.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$516.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.7699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.