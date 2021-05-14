Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.43

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and traded as high as $1.50. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 1,910,552 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NWBO)

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient's own immune system to attack cancer.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.