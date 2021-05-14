Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.07% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $5,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.2% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. 50.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on NCLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.27.

NYSE NCLH opened at $26.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.