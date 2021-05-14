nOS Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,230.00 (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 14th. One nOS coin can currently be bought for $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. In the last seven days, nOS has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. nOS has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00088411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $305.76 or 0.00603034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.00 or 0.00234708 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $570.85 or 0.01125871 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $620.47 or 0.01223729 BTC.

About nOS

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for nOS is nos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

