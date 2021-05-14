NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,714 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 111,110 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.08% of NovaGold Resources worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,167 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 396,377 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,301 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 30,799 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 50.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

In other news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 19,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $183,381.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,660.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $9.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58. The company has a current ratio of 63.25, a quick ratio of 63.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -94.20 and a beta of 0.64. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $12.15.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.