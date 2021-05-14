Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading Up 12%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) was up 12% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $135.78 and last traded at $135.55. Approximately 113,165 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,272,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Novavax from $338.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.29.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.22. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary C. Evans sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $5,174,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,822,689.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Trizzino sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $31,937.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,335.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,517 shares of company stock valued at $15,952,005 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 62.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Novavax in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Novavax by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Novavax by 17,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

