Nucleus Vision Market Cap Reaches $48.28 Million (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 14th. In the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Nucleus Vision coin can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $48.28 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00092285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00020116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $607.47 or 0.01198457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00066547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.44 or 0.00113327 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00063613 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,340,229 coins. Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

