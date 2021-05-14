NuCypher (NU) 24 Hour Volume Tops $16.68 Million

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 14th. In the last week, NuCypher has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $268.68 million and $16.68 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuCypher coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NuCypher alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00093487 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 47.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00019803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.41 or 0.01164875 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00067220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.80 or 0.00115601 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00063669 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher (NU) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,175,946,420 coins and its circulating supply is 641,000,000 coins. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NuCypher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuCypher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.