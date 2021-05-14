NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk Buys 11,000 Shares

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,005.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 167,272 shares in the company, valued at C$410,652.76.
Shares of NVA stock traded up C$0.13 on Friday, reaching C$2.57. The stock had a trading volume of 281,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,539. The stock has a market cap of C$580.42 million and a P/E ratio of -2.77. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.61 and a 1 year high of C$2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.56.
NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$124.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$133.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About NuVista Energy
NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.
