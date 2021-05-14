NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $63.44

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $63.44 and traded as high as $72.70. NVE shares last traded at $71.79, with a volume of 24,609 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $346.96 million, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.18.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 54.35% and a return on equity of 15.18%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVE by 2.9% in the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in NVE by 2.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVE in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVE by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its holdings in NVE by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

NVE Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

