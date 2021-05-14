NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $617.72.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $10.45 on Friday, reaching $557.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,151,677. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $307.50 and a 12-month high of $648.57. The company has a market capitalization of $346.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.35, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $580.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $546.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.