NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Bought by Smead Capital Management Inc.

Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,366 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. NVR comprises about 5.5% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.72% of NVR worth $124,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of NVR by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR opened at $4,925.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4,898.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,446.26. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,660.00 and a 1 year high of $5,308.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 6.08.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $44.96 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NVR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,273.20.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

