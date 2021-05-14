Nyerium (NYEX) Reaches Market Cap of $48,400.40

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. In the last week, Nyerium has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. One Nyerium coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Nyerium has a market cap of $48,400.40 and approximately $4.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rapids (RPD) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC.

About Nyerium

Nyerium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 37,193,115 coins and its circulating supply is 32,308,487 coins. The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Nyerium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyerium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nyerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

