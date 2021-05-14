nYFI Price Tops $1.18 on Major Exchanges (N0031)

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded 114.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 14th. One nYFI coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00002375 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, nYFI has traded 668.2% higher against the US dollar. nYFI has a total market capitalization of $3.15 million and approximately $833.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get nYFI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00093526 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 50.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00019964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $600.79 or 0.01209259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00068288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00115633 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00063718 BTC.

nYFI Coin Profile

nYFI (N0031) is a coin. nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 coins. nYFI’s official Twitter account is @fan_nest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for nYFI is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . nYFI’s official website is nestprotocol.org . The Reddit community for nYFI is https://reddit.com/r/nestprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is an oracle network to produce price data on-chain. NEST provides a solution that includes a collateral asset quotation, arbitrage verification, price chain, beta coefficients and other modules to form the NEST-Protocol. “

nYFI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nYFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nYFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for nYFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nYFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.