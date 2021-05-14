Nyzo Price Up 10.5% This Week (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded up 34.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. One Nyzo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001900 BTC on exchanges. Nyzo has a market cap of $11.47 million and approximately $430,173.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nyzo has traded up 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nyzo Coin Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nyzo

