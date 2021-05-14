Oak Ridge Investments LLC Acquires 308,454 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1,088.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,454 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Stryker worth $82,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,318,132,000 after buying an additional 364,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,331,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,434,000 after acquiring an additional 129,597 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in shares of Stryker by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,814,000 after acquiring an additional 357,755 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 246.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,663,000 after buying an additional 2,979,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $811,698,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.75.

SYK stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,465. The firm has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $171.75 and a 1-year high of $268.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,064,903. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

