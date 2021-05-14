Oak Ridge Investments LLC Acquires 566,009 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1,085.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 566,009 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.3% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of Danaher worth $139,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $1,633,545,000. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,046,000 after buying an additional 4,368,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,153,866,000 after buying an additional 1,646,434 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,582,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $573,642,000 after buying an additional 1,210,565 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,917,740,000 after buying an additional 1,103,795 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $255.30. 10,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,653. The company has a market cap of $182.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.10. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.61 and a fifty-two week high of $261.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,611 shares of company stock valued at $6,361,595 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

