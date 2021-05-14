Oak Ridge Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1,083.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,039,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 951,302 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 1.1% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $116,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,781,000 after purchasing an additional 13,859 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 186,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 33,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ICE traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $112.72. 12,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.46 and its 200 day moving average is $111.33. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.01 and a 52 week high of $121.96. The company has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 34.02%.

Several brokerages have commented on ICE. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,270,034.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $695,765.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,831,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,808 shares of company stock worth $6,091,484. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

