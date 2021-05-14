Oak Ridge Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1,074.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,165,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,066,646 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores makes up about 1.3% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.33% of Ross Stores worth $139,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.0% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 26,603 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 41.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 305,101 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,585,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 16.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,096,325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $491,190,000 after buying an additional 591,382 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $342,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.37. The stock had a trading volume of 10,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.69, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

In other news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $411,742.50. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.84.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

