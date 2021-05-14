Oak Ridge Investments LLC Buys 121,210 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1,238.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,210 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.24% of TransDigm Group worth $77,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total transaction of $5,654,187.00. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.79, for a total value of $7,127,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,800 shares of company stock worth $41,143,618. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG stock traded up $8.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $594.77. 1,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,032. The business’s fifty day moving average is $603.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $587.92. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.51 and a 12-month high of $633.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.47, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $661.20.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.