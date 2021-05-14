Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $108 Million Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 815.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 516,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 459,831 shares during the period. WEX makes up 1.0% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 1.19% of WEX worth $107,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of WEX by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 33.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WEX stock traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.91. 240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,617. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $234.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.91. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEX. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.07.

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 43,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $9,584,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,347 shares in the company, valued at $20,976,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total transaction of $2,864,169.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,779 shares in the company, valued at $10,794,368.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,558 shares of company stock worth $58,833,800 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

