Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $144.62 Million Stock Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 849.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 756,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 676,672 shares during the quarter. LHC Group accounts for 1.3% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 2.39% of LHC Group worth $144,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in LHC Group by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 524,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $100,364,000 after buying an additional 75,315 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,264 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHCG traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 56.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.45 and its 200-day moving average is $204.69. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.72 and a 52 week high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.92 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHCG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.11.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

