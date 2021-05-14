Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $213.14 Million Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 638.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 537,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 464,566 shares during the quarter. EPAM Systems accounts for approximately 1.9% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.96% of EPAM Systems worth $213,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 257.3% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 42,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,695,000 after buying an additional 30,308 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPAM traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $449.72. 817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,041. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $432.03 and a 200-day moving average of $370.47. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $203.32 and a one year high of $466.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.30, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. VTB Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.50.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

