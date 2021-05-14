Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $69.49 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,162.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,410 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 167,044 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Intuit worth $69,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Intuit by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock traded up $4.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $408.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $270.91 and a fifty-two week high of $423.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.86 billion, a PE ratio of 54.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.91.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

