Oak Ridge Investments LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1,070.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105,771 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.2% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $239,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,402.16, for a total value of $64,858.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,036 shares of company stock valued at $91,551,013. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $37.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,299.37. 27,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,697. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,323.91 and a twelve month high of $2,452.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,261.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,966.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

