Oak Ridge Investments LLC Purchases 145,820 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1,005.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,820 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $74,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.31, for a total value of $234,424.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,240,028. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $7.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $438.02. 11,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,136,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $178.84 billion, a PE ratio of 68.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $466.55 and a 200-day moving average of $440.90. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.75 and a 12 month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

