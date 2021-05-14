Oak Ridge Investments LLC Purchases 202,406 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1,077.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,406 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.1% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $118,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $10.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $557.06. 54,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,151,677. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $580.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $546.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $307.50 and a 52 week high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.84.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

