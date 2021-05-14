Oak Ridge Investments LLC Purchases 2,403,756 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 751.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,723,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,403,756 shares during the period. NeoGenomics comprises 1.2% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 2.33% of NeoGenomics worth $131,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,246,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $928,557,000 after acquiring an additional 861,490 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,727,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $254,528,000 after acquiring an additional 116,924 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,717,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $146,285,000 after acquiring an additional 36,992 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,362,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,347,000 after acquiring an additional 213,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.05.

Shares of NEO traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.26. 1,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,328. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $61.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,220.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.17 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.