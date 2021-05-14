Oak Ridge Investments LLC Purchases 415,154 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1,046.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 454,838 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 415,154 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.5% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $169,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,750 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 15.5% during the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 158,451 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,955,000 after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.26.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $410.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,672. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $425.98. The company has a market capitalization of $387.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

