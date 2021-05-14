Oak Ridge Investments LLC Purchases 483,833 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1,073.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483,833 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up approximately 1.0% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.18% of Ecolab worth $113,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 119,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 30,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,775 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,521. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $2.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $224.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,220. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.25 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.50. The company has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.02, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

