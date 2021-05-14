Oak Ridge Investments LLC Purchases 742,051 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1,085.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 810,404 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 742,051 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.6% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $171,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Visa by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,840,215,000 after purchasing an additional 639,826 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Visa by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,083,568,000 after purchasing an additional 206,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,305,348,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:V traded up $2.52 on Friday, reaching $226.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,203,003. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.82 and a 12-month high of $237.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $440.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.11.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.32.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

