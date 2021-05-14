Oak Ridge Investments LLC Raises Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1,083.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 492,074 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450,481 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up approximately 1.0% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of salesforce.com worth $104,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,202,604,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after buying an additional 1,217,637 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 83.8% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $557,704,000 after buying an additional 1,200,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $206,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $1,009,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $16,307,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,826,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,635 shares of company stock valued at $40,124,503 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.49.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.24. 45,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,718,021. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $164.57 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.29 and a 200-day moving average of $228.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

