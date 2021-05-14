Oak Ridge Investments LLC Raises Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,075.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 451,902 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 413,456 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.5% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of Costco Wholesale worth $159,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $3.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $382.85. The company had a trading volume of 14,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,681. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $293.84 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $366.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on COST. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.92.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

