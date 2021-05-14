Oak Ridge Investments LLC Raises Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1,088.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 526,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 482,453 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 1.2% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $127,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,686,969,000 after buying an additional 384,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,225,552,000 after buying an additional 113,901 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 256,998 shares of company stock worth $68,128,083. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $4.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,955,846. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.02 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $256.83 and its 200-day moving average is $240.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $288.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

