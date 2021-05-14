Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Shares Gap Down to $23.05

Shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.05, but opened at $22.49. Oasis Midstream Partners shares last traded at $22.54, with a volume of 120 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $753.01 million, a PE ratio of 329.33 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.13). Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 16.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. This is a boost from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 63.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 45.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.