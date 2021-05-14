Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Trading Down 2.7%

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) shares fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $71.24 and last traded at $71.71. 7,437 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 243,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.68.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OAS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.05 and its 200 day moving average is $47.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OAS. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter worth $544,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $371,000.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

