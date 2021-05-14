OAX (OAX) Market Cap Hits $23.29 Million

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 14th. One OAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OAX has traded down 28.3% against the dollar. OAX has a market capitalization of $23.29 million and approximately $848,671.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00092765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00019975 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $598.46 or 0.01197065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00068232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.20 or 0.00116413 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00063574 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX (OAX) is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,215,394 coins. OAX’s official website is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

