Obee Network (OBEE) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

Obee Network (CURRENCY:OBEE) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Obee Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Obee Network has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Obee Network has a total market cap of $27,670.61 and $2,956.00 worth of Obee Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00094869 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $302.36 or 0.00607992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.26 or 0.00239823 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004607 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.29 or 0.01162855 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $596.35 or 0.01199165 BTC.

Obee Network’s total supply is 11,967,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,086,084 coins. Obee Network’s official Twitter account is @ObeeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Obee Network is obee.info . The official message board for Obee Network is medium.com/@ObeeNetwork

