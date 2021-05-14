Observer (OBSR) Trading Down 20.2% Over Last 7 Days

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Observer coin can currently be purchased for $0.0208 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Observer has a total market capitalization of $47.82 million and approximately $927,959.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Observer has traded down 20.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00092620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00019884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.84 or 0.01169119 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00067811 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00063062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.15 or 0.00109949 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

Observer is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

