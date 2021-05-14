Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,117 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $32.52. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.64.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

OXY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.30 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.44.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

