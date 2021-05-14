Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $52.28 Million

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. During the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00002481 BTC on major exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $531.88 million and $52.28 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ocean Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00091804 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00019927 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $599.91 or 0.01191998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00067050 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00063473 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00110075 BTC.

About Ocean Protocol

OCEAN is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 426,026,837 coins. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com . The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ocean Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ocean Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.