Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) CFO Sanjay Subramanian Sells 31,000 Shares

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $253,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,514.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sanjay Subramanian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 29th, Sanjay Subramanian sold 7,990 shares of Ocugen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $87,730.20.

OCGN stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.75. 41,761,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,839,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93. Ocugen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 3.56.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54). Research analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ocugen by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,422,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,238,000 after buying an additional 1,196,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocugen by 34.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 418,757 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter worth $2,745,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth $622,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ocugen in the first quarter valued at $2,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

OCGN has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital raised their price target on Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Ocugen from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ocugen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.90.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

