Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) CFO Sanjay Subramanian Sells 31,000 Shares

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $253,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,514.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Sanjay Subramanian also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 29th, Sanjay Subramanian sold 7,990 shares of Ocugen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $87,730.20.
OCGN stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.75. 41,761,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,839,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93. Ocugen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 3.56.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ocugen by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,422,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,238,000 after buying an additional 1,196,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocugen by 34.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 418,757 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter worth $2,745,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth $622,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ocugen in the first quarter valued at $2,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.53% of the company’s stock.
OCGN has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital raised their price target on Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Ocugen from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ocugen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.90.
About Ocugen
Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.
