Oddz Trading Down 25.3% Over Last Week (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.66 or 0.00003305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oddz has traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. Oddz has a market capitalization of $20.91 million and $855,956.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $316.22 or 0.00629236 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00081297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.14 or 0.00239066 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005080 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $604.63 or 0.01203126 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00037827 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

