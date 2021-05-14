ODUWA Price Down 12.4% Over Last Week (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and $6,146.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001097 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,192.85 or 1.00288507 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00052289 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00011902 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.91 or 0.00251583 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001002 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004412 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

