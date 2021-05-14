Odyssey Price Reaches $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Odyssey has a market cap of $10.83 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Odyssey has traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Odyssey coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00093000 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00020038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.16 or 0.01176668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00067652 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.36 or 0.00115338 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00063498 BTC.

Odyssey Coin Profile

OCN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

