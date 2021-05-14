OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.00

Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $24.92, with a volume of 1242 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.63.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $128.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

In related news, Director Pedro Morazzani sold 5,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,212 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $49,548.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,426 shares of company stock worth $287,972. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $409,000. Arctis Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,915,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,334,000 after purchasing an additional 121,217 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 23,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 42,120 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

