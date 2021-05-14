Oikos (OKS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $96,369.00

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 14th. Over the last seven days, Oikos has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Oikos has a market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $96,369.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oikos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $319.96 or 0.00633849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00081916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.65 or 0.00242965 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005374 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $615.33 or 0.01218992 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00036778 BTC.

Oikos Profile

Oikos’ launch date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 168,445,932 coins and its circulating supply is 148,765,094 coins. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

